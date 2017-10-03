Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child From Court-Appointed Guardian

The parents are allegedly avoiding a court order to have their daughter legally protected by a guardian.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Stevie J. + Joseline Hernandez Host Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In the midst of a nasty custody battle, the courts have stepped in to protect Bonnie Bella from her infamous reality TV parents, Joseline Hernandez and ‘the good guy’ Stevie J.

But the parents of the 10-month-old baby girl are reportedly not having it.

According to TMZ, Bonnie Bella’s court appointed guardian has asked Joseline and Stevie for the whereabouts of their child numerous times after they failed to meet up at a specified location.

The guardian and the parents were set to link on September 24th, to no avail.

Meanwhile, Joseline is posing with her daughter in her latest IG photo:

Mom and daughter that slay together stay together!!!! @bonniebellahernandez Hair by @jacorean_ 😘😘😘

A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on

The guardian reportedly told the courts she is concerned for Bonnie’s well-being. If the baby is with Joseline in Miami, that would be a violation of the court order to not take the child outside of Fulton County, Georgia.

Hopefully this gets settled before the courts intervene.

OWN Presents: 'Queen Sugar' Cocktail Reception At 2016 Essence Festival

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

Continue reading 13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo


RELATED LINKS

Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be About Mona Scott Young

Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie J, Bonnie Bella &amp; K. Michelle Beef

Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline Hernandez, LHHATL Reunion &amp; More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos