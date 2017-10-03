Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#IssaCouple: Common Says Angela Rye Is A ‘Wonderful Woman’

"There's a definite connection with Angela Rye," Common said. "She's a wonderful woman, I'm dating, I'm happy right now, and she's an incredible human being."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 3, 2017
Leave a comment

After weeks of speculation and multiple rumblings, rapper Common let the cat out of the bag about who has his attention and it’s none other than political pundit and activist, Angela Rye.

During a SIRIUS radio interview with host Bevy Smith, the Black America Again rapper who is usually extremely private about his love life, opened up about his thoughts on dating.

“There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye,” he shared. “She’s a wonderful woman, I’m dating, I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being.”

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The two sparked interest when they were spotted arm and arm at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys last month. Rye also furthered speculation when she posted a congratulatory message on Instagram in praise of Common’s win.

Congrats to the two and may they continue to enjoy their new romance!

DON’T MISS:

New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And Common Dating?

Angela Rye To Host New Weekly Podcast ‘On 1 With A. Rye’

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

15 photos Launch gallery

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

Continue reading 19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos