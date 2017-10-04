Feature Story
Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Granted A Restraining Order Against Ex-Friend Who Threatened Her & Royalty

Nia Guzman claims the friend threatened to kill her and kidnap her three-year-old daughter.

Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown’s three-year-old daughter Royalty, was granted a restraining order on Tuesday against a former friend who allegedly made threats against her and her daughter.

Mi Reina! 👑

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

According to TMZ, Guzman filed documents against a woman named Shakur Sozahdah on Monday. Guzman believes Sozahdah wanted to kill her and kidnap the toddler, according to sources TMZ spoke with.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #ChrisBrown’s baby mama, #NiaGuzman, claims that one of her former friends is making death threats against her and her daughter Royalty. So she filed for an order of protection. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, on Monday, Guzman filed a police report and requested a restraining order against her former friend #ShakurSozahdah. _____________________________________ In the documents, Guzman reportedly claims that Sozahdah made criminal threats against her, and sources revealed that she believes Sozahdah is trying to kill her and kidnap her 3-year-old daughter. _____________________________________ Sozahdah recently posted a freestyle to social media where she came for Guzman and criticized her as a parent. _____________________________________ Since filing on Monday, Guzman has been granted a—read more at TheShadeRoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

A judge has granted Guzman’s request, ordering Sozahdah to stay 100 yards away from Guzman and Royalty. Sozhadah raised eyebrows after she posting a cryptic video, rapping about making threats towards Guzman.

“I really hate this b*** / I won’t take my foot off your neck / You lucky I love your little daughter like I do, do ’cause we woulda already run the f**k up on you, you,” she said.

SOURCE: TMZ

