Lamar Odom Gets A Lot Of Box! Here Are Pics Of His New Chick And She’s Thicker Than Khloe

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom has a lot of sex. I mean he is the only man to get his wife back after being found unconscious in a brothel, but let’s not talk about that. Khloe’s ex-husband aka Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stopped by Complex’s Everyday Struggle show and dropped a bomb. He f*cks a lot of b*tches. His words, not ours. Check out the clip below.

Also, rumors are running wild that Lamar is dating Instagram model Maddy Morebucks after BSO posted pictures of the super thick modal sitting on his lap. They were also pictured together at Argyle club. That’s her in the picture above in the camo hat behind Lamar.

For a closer look here are some of her thirst traps she posted on Instagram.

Happy Saturday friends ☺️

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

5'8" and bow legged.

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

I like long walks..

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

Blue black #phdayclubthisSunday

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

Live a little …. #BoraBora

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

All these bitches upset, cuz of Maddy.

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

Underrated

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

… here's a reminder

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

Wedding tings

A post shared by MaddyMorebucks (@maddymorebuckss) on

Photos