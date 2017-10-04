Feature Story
Amazon Could Become Your Go-To Spot To Virtually Try On Clothes

The future of shopping.

For those of you who don’t like going out to shop, but are anxious about ordering clothes without knowing the fit, you might be in luck. According to a report from TechCrunch, Amazon has just bought a 3D modeling startup called Body Labs.

Started in 2013, Body Labs uses AI, computer vision, and body modeling software. Their website claims that their “SOMA Shape API” can “accurately predict and measure the 3D shape of your customers using just a single image.” So it seems like one photo can help create customized clothing to fit your specific needs.

With Amazon being one of the biggest retailers in the world, it’s no surprise that they hopped on Body Labs’ technology. They recently launched Amazon Wardrobe, which lets Prime users try on clothes before they buy them and return items they don’t want. With Body Labs’ technology, customers could eliminate one extra task by having their virtual counterpart be a determining factor to their purchase. Amazon could also use Body Labs just to simply collect important data on its customers. We’ll watch what happens — but lazy fashion-lovers should get excited.

