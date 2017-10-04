Twitter Rushes To Gabrielle Union’s Side After Lames Mock Her Infertility Issues

Gabrielle Union been raped,

Had 8/9 Miscarriages,

Had her fiance have a baby by his side piece,

Had ALLLLLL of that played out in public,

And still puts in WORK, is an AWESOME actress, loving wife and inspiring social figure

SALUTE https://t.co/Tc2hbqjXyG

— MOST HATED C (@MansaCam) October 4, 2017