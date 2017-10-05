She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour

is going to be kicking it with, andfor The Great Xscape Tour.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Grand Dame has picked up a gig hosting Xscape‘s upcoming tour. NeNe’s RHOA co-star Kandi announced the big news on Instagram this morning in a post announcing that presale tickets are now available in a handful of cities.

Kandi announced that as the host it will be NeNe’s job to keep the party going in between sets as Tamar and Monica open for Xscape.

Tamar also welcomed the new addition to the tour on her Instagram, writing, “@neneleakes I’m SO excited that you will be joining the #greatxscapetour with myself and @Monicabrown.”

@neneleakes I'm SO excited that you will be joining the #greatxscapetour with myself and @Monicabrown get your tickets NOW🙌🏽 #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The tour kicks off on November 22 in Richmond, Virginia, which gives NeNe a little over six weeks to get ready for the tour.

