She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour

NeNe will be packing her personality to host The Great Xscape Tour.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


NeNe Leakes is going to be kicking it with Kandi Burruss, Monica, and Tamar Braxton for The Great Xscape Tour.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Grand Dame has picked up a gig hosting Xscape‘s upcoming tour. NeNe’s RHOA co-star Kandi announced the big news on Instagram this morning in a post announcing that presale tickets are now available in a handful of cities.

Kandi announced that as the host it will be NeNe’s job to keep the party going in between sets as Tamar and Monica open for Xscape.

Tamar also welcomed the new addition to the tour on her Instagram, writing, “@neneleakes I’m SO excited that you will be joining the #greatxscapetour with myself and @Monicabrown.”

The tour kicks off on November 22 in Richmond, Virginia, which gives NeNe a little over six weeks to get ready for the tour.

Photos