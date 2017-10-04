The Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > The Russ Parr Morning Show

Singer Tank Is Dedicated To Getting Music To Fans

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Singer Tank has released a new album called Savage which he says picks up after his last album Sex, Love, & Pain II.

“I’m awesome. I look good you know. My valor is popping, ” he said smiling as he settled into his chair. Tank is kicking off the second part of his tour for Savage starting in New York.

When asked why the album was named Savage Tank replied, “This is our fight. This is our means by which we are going to kick the door in and get R&B in some places that they probably don’t want it or probably doesn’t belong.”

Russ couldn’t help but praise Tank for his music and how respectful he is in anything that he does. “We got to support people like you because we need more artist like that who really give a damn about their audience,” explained Russ.

Tank has been really busy! He just got off of an 18 city tour and is about to start another one that’s equally as long. If that’s not enough he’s also gearing up to do another tour at the beginning of next year in hopes of getting to the cities he missed before.

“That’s what R&B is missing. R&B is missing that real road run where we just go and give the people the music and not just sit back on our social medias and hope that we can reach them,” says Tank  He continues, “Naw let’s go grab them, let’s go knock on their doors.”

You can watch the full interview down below.


Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!


Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Singer Tank Is Dedicated To Getting Music To Fans

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos