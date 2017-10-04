Stores That Will NOT Be Open on Thanksgiving

Posted 18 hours ago
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.

But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list more than 55 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month.

The list is:

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington

Costco

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Home Depot

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Party City

Petco

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

 

To see the entire list, click here: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of David Mbiyu and Getty Images

Photos