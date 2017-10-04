Stores That Will NOT Be Open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.
But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.
BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list more than 55 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month.
The list is:
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Home Depot
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Party City
Petco
PetSmart
Sam’s Club
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
