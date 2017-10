Search For Motive In Vegas Massacre Still Sought

Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine a motive for the mass killing in Las Vegas. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said more than 100 investigators are assigned to the case which is focused on determining why Stephen Paddock carried out his rampage that killed 58 people. The sheriff described Paddock as a disturbed and dangerous individual who spent decades acquiring weapons and living a secret life. Lombardo said investigators are still reviewing hotel video and interviewing people associated with the suspect in an effort to run down every possible lead.

(Source-Craig Martin/Media Networks)

Also On 100.3: