Woah Buddy: Indiana Cop Mistakenly Shoots At Actor On Set

This officer in Indiana needs to take it easy.

He was just a few inches from another national tragedy when he shot at this unsuspecting actor on set of a film production.

Thankfully no one was injured, but this just goes to show how quickly a misunderstanding can become tragic when guns are involved.

RAW VIDEO: Crawfordsville, Indiana Police Officer Shoots at Actor on Movie Set, Mistaking Him For Real Bank Robber; No Injuries pic.twitter.com/Jmo1jbk85r — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2017

