NEWS ROUNDUP: Cam Newton’s Sexist Comments; Vegas Terrorist’s Girlfriend Speaks; Trump Visits Vegas

BIG FACTS

Marilou Danley, Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend, says she was unaware of the gunman’s plans at Mandalay Bay. “He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” the 62 year old said in a statement read by her lawyer.

But Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo doesn’t believe Paddock acted alone. “Maybe he’s a super guy,” he said. “You know, a super yay-hoo that was working out all this on his own. But it would be hard for me to believe that.” Danley had been traveling—first to the Philippines from Tokyo, then making her way to Hong Kong, traveling back to the Philippines, and then to Los Angeles on October 3, according to the Associated Press.

JUST IN: Attorney for Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she knew nothing about any plans for a massacrehttps://t.co/Ygh2JdKtFD pic.twitter.com/C3AoaMueR3 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) October 4, 2017

BIG NEWS

After tossing paper towel rolls at hurricane victims in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Trump visited Vegas to meet with the trauma team at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where over 100 people were treated after the Route 91 Harvest Festival attack.

“What I saw today is just an incredible tribute to professionalism, and what they have done is incredible,” Trump said before leaving the hospital. “In the months ahead, we will all have to wrestle with the horror of what has unfolded this week, but we will struggle through it together, we will endure the pain together, and we will overcome together as Americans.”

Later, Trump stated to first responders: “We are defined by our love, our caring and courage. In the darkest moments, what shines most brightly is the goodness that thrives in the hearts of our people. That goodness is our lighthouse, and our solace is knowledge that the souls of those who passed are now at peace in heaven.”

When asked if anyone had helped him write his speech, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted they were his own words, calling 45 “engaged and committed.”

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS met with members of the Trauma Team at UMC who treated over 100 people. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/KJxOyWiBcC — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 4, 2017

BIG LIES

Cam Newton’s facing backlash after laughing at a reporter and making a super sexist remark in the process. During a Wednesday news conference, Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess “embracing the physicality of routes.” Newton’s response: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like—it’s funny.”

According to Rodrigue, the exchange only got worse after that, but she chose to keep it to herself because she had “an actual job to do.” In a statement made later that day, she also said she reached out to Newton for an apology as he left the locker room, but he did not provide one. Why, Cam? Why?

Today, Cam Newton really said that "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes.” And looked like he actually thought it was funny. pic.twitter.com/P0Z97Y3YHm — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) October 4, 2017

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

