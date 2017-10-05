Reporter Says Sorry For Racist Tweets Found After Cam Newton Drama

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty
NFL reporter
Jourdan Rodrigue
just apologized via Twitter for racists tweets that were uncovered from her timeline.
Rodrigue came under the national microscope Wednesday (October 4) after Carolina Panthers quarterback
Cam Newton laughed at one of her questions during a press conference, saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” laughing, then repeating, “It’s funny.”
Newton doesn’t deserve a pass for the tone deaf comment, but will Rodrigue’s quick apology get her off the hook for these (since deleted) tweets:
“The earth moves at 450+ MPA that’s 10 times triller than NASCAR Dale Earnhart’s a bitch nigga,” tweeted Rodrique,
according to screenshots from BSO.
Two other tweets read: “My dad is being super racist as we pass through Navajo land. He’s the best. Racist jokes the whole ride home.”
The NFL called Newton’s statements “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”
And
Dannon has cut ties with former spokesman Newton.
Will Rodrigue’s employer react to her tweets?
