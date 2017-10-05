Features
Reporter Says Sorry For Racist Tweets Found After Cam Newton Drama

Will critics have same energy for her that they had for him?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


NFL reporter Jourdan Rodrigue just apologized via Twitter for racists tweets that were uncovered from her timeline.

Rodrigue came under the national microscope Wednesday (October 4) after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton laughed at one of her questions during a press conference, saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” laughing, then repeating, “It’s funny.”

Newton doesn’t deserve a pass for the tone deaf comment, but will Rodrigue’s quick apology get her off the hook for these (since deleted) tweets:

“The earth moves at 450+ MPA that’s 10 times triller than NASCAR Dale Earnhart’s a bitch nigga,” tweeted Rodrique, according to screenshots from BSO.

Two other tweets read: “My dad is being super racist as we pass through Navajo land. He’s the best. Racist jokes the whole ride home.”

The NFL called Newton’s statements “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”

And Dannon has cut ties with former spokesman Newton.

Will Rodrigue’s employer react to her tweets?

Reporter Says Sorry For Racist Tweets Found After Cam Newton Drama

