Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New ‘Blow N’ Go’ Hairstyle

Bye bye perm, hello "blow n' go."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Goes Green Presented By Sprite

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty


Yung Joc’s silly antics are making more headlines than his music now-a-days. From his ridiculous story line on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to donning a dress in an even more awkward Joc moment, you can also add naturalista to the the rapper-turned-reality star’s resume.

Joc debuted his new do, a style he calls the blow and go, on TV One’s new talk show Sister Circle and girl, it’s so good, all we can tell you do to is press play:

Catch Sister Circle Monday through Friday on TV One at 9 a.m.

