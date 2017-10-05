Netflix to Increase Its Costs and Packages

Photo by

Netflix to Increase Its Costs and Packages

Posted 21 hours ago
US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

It’s going to cost you more for your Netflix account as you’ll find out very soon.

Netflix will be sending out notifications starting Oct. 19 to current customers by for those who are thinking about signing up now the new prices are already in place.

This will be the first increase since October 2015 according to CBS News MoneyWatch.

Here’s what the cost of current and new packages will be:

Basic plan: $7.99 (stays the same) Standard definition, no HD, 1 screen at a time

Standard plan: $10.99 (up $1) HD, 2 screens at a time

Premium plans: $13.99 (up $2) HD, Ultra HD, 4 screens at a time

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Pascal Le Segretain and Getty Images

