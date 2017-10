Lionel Richie “Scared To Death” Over Daughter’s New Beau

Lionel Richie says he’s “scared to death” now that his youngest daughter Sofia is dating reality star Scott Disick. The singer told “US Weekly” that he’s feeling like a protective father now that 19-year-old Sofia is hooking up with the 34-year-old ex boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. The two have been dating since at least September and just recently became Instagram official. Disick and Kardashian have three kids together.

