Rapper Nelly Released Without Charges After Rape Allegation

Written By: EURweb.com

Posted 7 hours ago
Nelly has spoken out against the rape claim against him and basically said what we reported his lawyer saying when the story first broke: he’s completely innocent and is a victim of targeting. In fact, he’s been released from jail and was NOT charged in the wake of his Saturday morning arrest in Washington state.

Nelly tweeted the news of his release Saturday: night:

The St. Louis rapper says he’s beyond shocked at the “false allegation” and is confident he’ll be exonerated once the facts are in. He says he’s been targeted by the accuser, but apologized to his loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting himself in a bad situation. He also vows to take legal action against the “defaming claim” and reaffirms he’s not been charged with a crime yet.

Here’s what was first reported:

Wow, we hope it’s NOT true! That’s about all we can say after learning that rapper Nelly has been arrested on second degree rape charges.

The charge was filed after the rapper was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus, his attorney confirmed.

Fox Seattle affiliate Q13 reports the accuser claims she met Nelly, 42, — whose birth name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. — after a show in Seattle and invited her on his tour bus.

The assault was reported at 3:45am, and Nelly was arrested at 7am Saturday morning in Auburn, Washington, according to Q13.

Tonight Nelly is still scheduled to perform in the nearby town of Ridgefield as part of his tour with Florida-Georgia Line.

In a statement, Nelly’s lawyer says:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

