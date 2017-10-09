Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue

Elle Magazine‘s ‘Women In Hollywood’ issue will be on stands October 17th, however, they have already started to release their covers via their Instagram page. While they had consistent cover models, like Jennifer Lawrence, it was nice to see them refresh and pay homage to other actresses in their careers. The one cover that stood out the most (and the only one in Black and white) is 92-year-old Cicely Tyson.
“At the very beginning of my career, I had a teacher whose name was Vinnette Carroll; she directed a number of Broadway shows. She kept saying to me, “You know the problem with beautiful women? They tend to rely on their beauty.” And I said, How wrong she is! I never think of myself as being beautiful. I thought, What are you talking about? I work so hard. And I did. But I learned from her how important it is to learn your craft. When all else fails, you will land on that, and that alone.”– The trailblazing #CicelyTyson for the 2017 #ELLEWIH issue, on newsstands October 17. link in bio || Photo by @terrytsiolis, styled by @samiranasr. Shirt by @calvinklein Jeans Pants by @bmichaelamerica Earrings by @agmesnyc
Cicely shares the importance of learning your craft and not just relying on your beauty, “When all else fails, you will land on that, and that alone.” The Harlem born actress, who has been cast in movies and films since 1951 and was nominated for the Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress as Rebecca Morgan in Sounder (1972), still has a thriving career over 65 years later.
RELATED: Cicely Tyson And Other Black Women Who Have Received Presidential Medals Of Freedom
Whether she is playing roles in the ever popular Shonda Rhimes produced, How To Get Away With Murder or in Netflix’s series, House Of Cards, she knows about staying power.
The timeless beauty wore a denim shirt by Calvin Klein and printed pants by Black Designer, B. Michael of B. Michael America. Her earrings are by Agmes Jewelry.
Kudos to this living legend. Head on over to Elle’s Instagram page for all the covers.
DON’T MISS:
#BlackGirlMagic: Cicely Tyson To Be Awarded By Congressional Black Caucus
Uzo Aduba Snaps Selfie With Hillary Clinton & Books Gig With Cicely Tyson
7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women
Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women
1. Black Women Matter!Source:Getty 1 of 36
2.2 of 36
3.3 of 36
4.4 of 36
5.5 of 36
6.6 of 36
7.7 of 36
8.8 of 36
9.9 of 36
10.10 of 36
11.11 of 36
12.12 of 36
13.13 of 36
14.14 of 36
15.15 of 36
16.16 of 36
17.17 of 36
18.18 of 36
19.19 of 36
20.20 of 36
21.21 of 36
22.22 of 36
23.23 of 36
24.24 of 36
25.25 of 36
26.26 of 36
27.27 of 36
28.28 of 36
29.29 of 36
30.30 of 36
31.31 of 36
32.32 of 36
33.33 of 36
34.34 of 36
35.35 of 36
36.36 of 36