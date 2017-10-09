Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 9, 2017
Fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur Draya Michele has been killing her fashion editorials. The beauty posted a photo of her on Instagram out and about wearing a off the shoulder pink top from Zara and $1,195.00 Yves Saint Laurent boots with a pink heel and asymmetrical topline.

She looked fresh faced with natural looking makeup and a bright pink lip to set off the whole look. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing a dainty necklace and medium hoop earrings.

While many commenters stated she looked as if she was giving Sade vibes, Draya clarified to one of her fans, “I actually channel Bianca Jagger now since everyone hopped on Sade movement. She’s my style inspiration.

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Take our poll below.


