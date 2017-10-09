National
Home > National

Mike Pence’s pre-planned walkout at an NFL game cost taxpayers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 9, 2017
Leave a comment

Las Vegas Mourns After Largest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Donald Trump just used Mike Pence for a PR stunt

CNN – On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Las Vegas honoring the victims of the largest mass shooting in modern American history. Less than 24 hours later, he was in Indiana walking out of the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers after several of the players failed to stand during the National Anthem.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote on Twitter by way of explanation.
President Donald Trump, never one to cede to the spotlight, quickly took to Twitter to claim credit for Pence’s walk-out. “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” tweeted Trump. He continued to inject himself into the moment Monday morning, tweeting that Pence received “great praise” for leaving the game. Read one at CNN

 

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Mike Pence’s pre-planned walkout at an NFL game cost taxpayers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos