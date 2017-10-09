Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Anger Builds After ESPN Suspended Jemele Hill Over Jerry Jones Tweets

Other media personalities chime in.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Advertising Week New York 2016 - Day 4

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty


Jemele Hill once again faces heat for speaking her mind on political issues. This time, the punishment for her statements is two weeks suspension.

ESPN brought on the suspension after Jemele posted tweets about Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner said that any player that “disrespected the flag” will not play.

Jemele clapped back at Jones by suggesting folks should boycott his sponsors if they don’t agree with him. “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the Black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts,” Jemele tweeted. “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

ESPN said Jemele’s tweets “violated social media guidelines.” They further said after the previous controversy where Jemele called Donald Trump a white supremacist, “all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences.” Thus, they have now put Jemele on a two week leave.

Social media has already expressed outrage.

We’ll keep you updated on any major updates.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Anger Builds After ESPN Suspended Jemele Hill Over Jerry Jones Tweets

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos