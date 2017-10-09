Anger Builds After ESPN Suspended Jemele Hill Over Jerry Jones Tweets

once again faces heat for speaking her mind on political issues. This time, the punishment for her statements is two weeks suspension.

ESPN brought on the suspension after Jemele posted tweets about Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner said that any player that “disrespected the flag” will not play.

Jemele clapped back at Jones by suggesting folks should boycott his sponsors if they don’t agree with him. “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the Black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts,” Jemele tweeted. “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

ESPN said Jemele’s tweets “violated social media guidelines.” They further said after the previous controversy where Jemele called Donald Trump a white supremacist, “all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences.” Thus, they have now put Jemele on a two week leave.

Social media has already expressed outrage.

But Jemele spoke truth to power and she's out two weeks? Seems like a warning shot to me. The double standards are staggering y'all. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) October 9, 2017

Let's be clear, Jemele Hill wasn't suspended for 2 weeks for the crap reason @espn gave, but because they bow to trump, a White Supremacist. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2017

How the hell is what Jemele Hill tweeted controversial? Every consumer knows the key is advertisers. Facts. We see you, ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NvLYn2G0Mi — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) October 9, 2017

ESPN's suspension of Jemele Hill is an outrage and should NOT go unanswered. ESPN and advertisers will hear from us! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 9, 2017

We’ll keep you updated on any major updates.

