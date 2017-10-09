Search Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old Texas Girl Told To Stand Outside By Father

Search Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old Texas Girl Told To Stand Outside By Father

The police arrested Wesley Mathews, the toddler's father, for abandoning or endangering a child.

The Amber Alert may have gone silent but the desperate search continued on Monday for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews of Richardson, Texas, NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

She’s been missing since approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday when her father, Wesley Mathews, reportedly ordered her to stand next to a tree, located across an alley from their home, for not drinking her milk.

Mathews told investigators that he went outside to get Sherin about 15 minutes later, but the toddler was gone. Five hours later, he contacted the police.

At least one of his theories is that coyotes may have taken her. Investigators, however, said there’s no evidence that she was dragged away by animals or that she was forcibly abducted.

The police arrested Mathews on Saturday, and charged him with abandoning or endangering a child. Authorities released him on Sunday after he paid a $250,000 bond.

Sherin is about 3 feet tall and weighs 22 pounds. The toddler, who was adopted two years ago from an orphanage in India, has limited verbal skills because of developmental problems.

Officials said they could reissue the Amber Alert, which timed out, if there’s new information in the case.

According to FBI statistics, there were 88,040 active missing person records as of December 31, 2016. Children under the age of 18 accounted for 38.3 percent, or 33,706, of the cases at the end of last year.

