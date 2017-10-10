Features
Home > Features

Lil Yachty Surprised A Music Journalism Class at Georgia State University

He may have dropped out, but he's helping other students stay in

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

TIDAL X: 1015

Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty


Atlanta native Lil Yachty took a visit to the Georgia State University campus with his father today, where the two surprised students in their music journalism class. Yachty joined the course for the day, where he reportedly delivered some words of advice and answered questions from students in the class. His father Shannon planned out the visit, and wrote about making it happen as a huge surprise for the school on Instagram:

“The professor at #gsu had been hitting my inbox and whenever he saw me out he would say it would be so awesome if you and @lilyachty could speak with my students. The time finally presented itself. Miles was off tour and to be honest he needed to relax but he was open to speaking. It meant a lot to the students cuz no one knew. My only request is that he not tell the students. I wanted to sneak in and out. Well we snuck in but by the time we left it was a mob outside the school. Lol they asked him a lot of questions on do’s & Dont’s when it comes to interviewing celebrities. He preached do you!! Really believe in your goals and dreams…I for the first time got to sit back and watch my son be a mature funny smart well spoken young man. Awesome honor for me as a Dad. I was low key beaming on the inside.”

Yachty was a happy camper, too, and says he enjoyed the entire experience and is definitely open to stopping by to more schools.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Lil Yachty Surprised A Music Journalism Class at Georgia State University

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos