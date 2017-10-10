Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

There are several things you can do to try to achieve a flatter stomach and believe it or not, it doesn’t just involve exercising. The following list only has one thing that is traditional, exercise!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
1- Start your day with fruit instead of the breakfast biscuit.
2- Make some time for cardio exercise.
3- When you think of it just hold your stomach in.
4- Clean your house or do some work in the yard.
5- Practice perfect posture when standing or sitting.
6- Eat Avocados.
7- Cut back on, or eliminate sodas.
8- Drink more fruit juices and water.
9- Eat more salmon and other fish rich with Omega 3 fatty acids.
10- Stop Smoking.
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @foxy107104
Latest…
- Obamas Break Silence On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future
- NAACP Scolds Dallas Cowboys Owner For Threat To Punish Players Who Protest Anthem
- Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours