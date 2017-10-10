Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Woman Lifting Shirt to Show Stomach

Source: Radius Images / Getty


There are several things you can do to try to achieve a flatter stomach and believe it or not, it doesn’t just involve exercising. The following list only has one thing that is traditional, exercise!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

1- Start your day with fruit instead of the breakfast biscuit.

2- Make some time for cardio exercise.

3- When you think of it just hold your stomach in.

4- Clean your house or do some work in the yard.

5- Practice perfect posture when standing or sitting.

6- Eat Avocados.

7- Cut back on, or eliminate sodas.

8- Drink more fruit juices and water.

9- Eat more salmon and other fish rich with Omega 3 fatty acids.

10- Stop Smoking.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos