Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

There are several things you can do to try to achieve a flatter stomach and believe it or not, it doesn’t just involve exercising. The following list only has one thing that is traditional, exercise!

1- Start your day with fruit instead of the breakfast biscuit.

2- Make some time for cardio exercise.

3- When you think of it just hold your stomach in.

4- Clean your house or do some work in the yard.

5- Practice perfect posture when standing or sitting.

6- Eat Avocados.

7- Cut back on, or eliminate sodas.

8- Drink more fruit juices and water.

9- Eat more salmon and other fish rich with Omega 3 fatty acids.

10- Stop Smoking.

