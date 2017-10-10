Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star took to Twitter Thursday to describe a horrifying account where he was groped in front of his wife.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GRAMMY-WARNER-MUSIC-AFTER-PARTY

Source: TIBRINA HOBSON / Getty


While Harvey Weinstein’s case has percolated through Hollywood like a rocket, Black Hollywood has remained relatively mum regarding the issue.

But “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews came forward on Tuesday afternoon in a series of 16 tweets describing a 2016 incident where he was groped by an unnamed Hollywood executive at an industry party in front of his wife Rebecca.

Crews does not name the perpetrator, but underscores that he understands the severity of why many women remain silent when they experience sexual assault and harassment. He also touches on why race and the possible loss of job opportunities was a major factor that prevented him from coming forward.

Several notable Hollywood celebrities have come forward in light of the of the explosive allegations regarding years of alleged abuse at the hands of Weinstein.

To date, several leading ladies including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and numerous others, have all come forward to describe their reported experiences with Weinstein. In the days following, other notables like Meryl Streep condemned Weinstein after The New York Times published the exclusive report on Thursday.

Crews’ account highlights the problematic predatory behavior that exits in Hollywood and also reminds us that it does not discriminate towards race or gender.

DON’T MISS:

Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal, Then Apologizes

Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A Condom

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos