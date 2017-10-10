Trump Aimed His Tiny Twitter Fingers At ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill

Like the petulant child that he is, #45 took to his Twitter account in the wee hours of the morning to slam someone and this time it’s newly suspended ESPN anchor Jemele Hill.

One would think that with all the horrible chaos that the country is experiencing right now, the POTUS would have much bigger issues to address, but this is Trump and he lacks the common skills to not only do his job, but also those required to be a decent human being.

As previously reported, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks for violating the company’s social media policy after she tweeted that NFL fans should boycott advertisers associated with the Dallas Cowboys after the team’s owner Jerry Jones threaten to bench those who didn’t stand for the national anthem, which was a direct order from his buddy Trump.

While Hill immediately received a wealth of support after her suspension was announced, including the trending hashtag #StandWithJemele, like clockwork Trump got his Twitter fingers in position and preceded to bash the host by taunting her about the show’s ratings.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

At this point nothing #45 does is a surprise, but what is with his constant obsession with TV ratings? He spends a large amount of time dissecting the television ratings of any broadcast that bashes him, it’s truly bizarre. Perhaps he should focus on those in need of continuous aid following the rash of natural disasters happening or make efforts to firmly condemn white supremacy, but then that would be a complete departure from who he really is.

