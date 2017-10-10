Texas Tech Student Formally Charged With Campus Officer’s Murder

West Texas is shaken by the news that a student currently enrolled at Texas Tech University has officially been charged with the murder of a campus police officer earlier this week.
Hollis Daniels, a 19-year-old student at Texas Tech, has been charged in the shocking death of a campus police officer while he was at a campus police station being questioned in a drug-related case. The Root has the disturbing details of the case, including what was found in Daniels’ dorm room when the police searched it before the shooting occurred.
Via The Root:
According to a Texas Tech University statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then took the suspect to the police station for a standard debriefing and to prepare to take him to the Lubbock County jail, Texas Tech police Chief Kyle Bonath said.
“During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by … (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.”
The suspect, identified by the university as Hollis Daniels, was tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the coliseum. It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Following the campus officer’s death and Daniels’ arrest, the president of Texas Tech, Lawrence Schovanec, gave a public statement thanking law enforcement officials and sending out his thoughts and prayers. “The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community. I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.”
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Despite The Country’s Chaos, Trump Took Time Out To Slam Jemele Hill
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal, Then Apologizes
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37