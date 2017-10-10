10 Products Owned By Dove’s Parent Company, Unilever

After Dove provoked backlash with a 3-minute Facebook video for its body wash that showed a Black woman removing her brown T-shirt to reveal a clean White woman in an ivory T-shirt, some social media users have called for a boycott of the brand.

The calls for a boycott came even after Dove’s parent company, Unilever, apologized for the ad, saying they “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”

But is an apology enough, especially after the brand has been accused of displaying racial insensitivity in the past? In 2011, an advertisement showed Dove body wash that turned Black women into Latino women and then White women.

Since Dove has been accused of racist advertising before, is it time to apply pressure to Unilever? The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has scores of popular brands under its purview, including almost all the lotions, and, even Vaseline. Yes, some of us use Vaseline as lotion.

Here are 10 brands you didn’t know were owned by Unilever:

1.Axe: First launched in France in 1983, the body spray and deodorant for men is now used by men in more than 90 countries, from the Americas to Asia.

The brand is known for its ability to decimate ashy knees and ankles, a nd can be found in households around the world

Yes, that Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever in 2000.

For over 75 years, the brand has provided a range of products, including, hair care, body care for men, women and children.

Besides lotion, the brand offers a range of products, including scrubs, and body washes.

The dessert brand dates back to 1923.

SOURCE: Unilever

