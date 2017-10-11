Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Now this was a Disneyland adventure we wish we were invited on.

#JanetJackson and #Ciara took their kids to #Disneyland today!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

New mommies Ciara and Janet Jackson visited the “Greatest Place On Earth,” Tuesday with their babies in tow. The two singers, who are also close friends, took a break from their busy schedules to bond with their baby boys Eissa and Future.

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara posted several photos on her Instagram, including a video of her and little Future enjoying a kiddie roller coaster.

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Jackson relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night. Ciara was in LaLa land to cheer on her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson during Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Now wasn’t this little family get together cute?

DON’T MISS:

Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

19 photos Launch gallery

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

Continue reading Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos