Bank Of America Wants You To Pay Your Friends Back

Did you know that 71% of Americans reported that they’ve loaned friends money and have not been paid back?

Well, Bank Of America is well aware of the not-so-shocking stats and has teamed up with a lending service called Zelle to designate October 17th as “Pay Back a Friend Day.”

#TFW you go to dinner and your friend “forgets” their wallet. Request payback so you can be #FriendsAgain. pic.twitter.com/runSxeqhoi — Bank of America Tips (@BofA_Tips) October 8, 2017

No joke this Bank of America commercial just said 10/17/17 is pay back a friend day COUGH COUGH — Katie Ruth (@KatieRuth1) October 11, 2017

On the special day, BOA invites people to, “let go of the past and use our app to settle up. Friendships can last forever, but IOUs shouldn’t.”









Will you be reaching out to your friend on October 17th for that $50 they owe you?