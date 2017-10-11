Features
Money Talks: Diddy Wants To Buy The Whole NFL

The mogul tweeted his dream of a league "where you can be yourself, have a retirement plan."

Posted 14 hours ago
Tuesday evening (October 10) Diddy shared his most ambitious goal to date; The Bad Boy mogul wants to buy his own pro football league.

It started when Keith Boykin tweeted that “Black players are 70% of the NFL,” and “We have the power to defend Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill from the forces that would silence them.”

Diddy replied “facts,” before revealing that he was upgrading his long-term dream of buying his own franchise. “I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!”

The basic pitch: If you’re tired of your owners telling you how to express yourselves, lying to you about your health and generally treating you like an expendable asset, come to Diddy’s league.

He described it as, “A league where you can be yourself,” and “have a retirement plan.”

A follower pointed out that 32 teams would cost over $60 billion; But it’s no secret that the league’s long-term stock is hurting thanks to concussion research and the growing social gaps between players, owners and fans. Plus, it doesn’t sound like he wants to buy the NFL as it is, he wants to start-up his own.

If anyone can connect the dots to make this happen, it’s Puff. But he should study Donald Trump‘s failure in the USFL and Vince McMahon‘s short-lived XFL first to make sure the expansion league’s blueprint is solid.

Otherwise, as B.I.G. would say, “Sky’s the limit.”

Now let’s get it.

 

Photos