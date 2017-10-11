Black Cartoon Characters That Every Black Twitter Member Should Try This Halloween

Halloween is upon us and now is the perfect time to start figuring out your hollow’s day costume.

DIY costumes are usually the most fun looks to do — but this year, we’re ditching the traditional black cat and witch costume for creative looks inspired by the culture. What’s more creative and innovative than cartoon characters? Black cartoon characters.

Check out these animated Black characters and start brainstorming you’re 2017 Halloween look:

Penny Proud (Proud Family)

| Im Penny Proud. Im Cute & Im Loud & I Got It Goin On | 💜💗| #PennyProudCostume #HappyHalloween #PennyProud #PeopleSayILookLikeHerAnyway A post shared by D A N I A (@dakneeknee) on Oct 31, 2014 at 10:59am PDT

Susie Carmichael (Rugrats)

Patti Mayonnaise (Doug)

Me as Patti Mayonnaise! Thank you @OITNB Constance Shulman for voicing her! Re tweet if you a 90s kid!#cosplay #tbt pic.twitter.com/qxsDDRrku2 — Tranquil Ashes (@TranquilAshes) May 18, 2017

Gerald (Hey Arnold)

#Flashback Since it's October. Showing y'all how dope my choice in costumes can be when I DECIDE to dress up. #Gerald #HeyArnold #33 A post shared by Sarunas J Jackson (@ronejae) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Huey and Riley Freeman (The Boondocks)

• BoonDocks • #SubwaySeries #NYCC17 #NewYorkCity #ComicCon #HueyFreeman A post shared by mARTyr (@ink_barrett) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Libby (Jimmy Neutron)

Let’s make Black Halloween magic this year.

