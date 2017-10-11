Feature Story
Black Cartoon Characters That Every Black Twitter Member Should Try This Halloween

Issa concept.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Halloween Decorations

Source: Jennifer A Smith / Getty


Halloween is upon us and now is the perfect time to start figuring out your hollow’s day costume.

DIY costumes are usually the most fun looks to do — but this year, we’re ditching the traditional black cat and witch costume for creative looks inspired by the culture. What’s more creative and innovative than cartoon characters? Black cartoon characters.

Check out these animated Black characters and start brainstorming you’re 2017 Halloween look:

Penny Proud (Proud Family)

 

 

Susie Carmichael (Rugrats)

 

 

Patti Mayonnaise (Doug)

 

Gerald (Hey Arnold)

 

 

Huey and Riley Freeman (The Boondocks)

• BoonDocks • #SubwaySeries #NYCC17 #NewYorkCity #ComicCon #HueyFreeman

A post shared by mARTyr (@ink_barrett) on

 

 

Libby (Jimmy Neutron)

 

Let’s make Black Halloween magic this year.

via GIPHY

 

 

Photos