This Handsome Black Man Needs Your Help To Get His Girl Back

Too cute.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
An aspiring rapper by the name of BPace hit Twitter for help after his girl of four years left him. We’re not sure what he did to anger or disappoint his lady, but he seems to think there’s still some hope left. Alongside a sweet collage that has already captured the attention of hundreds, BPace wrote “Hey, twitter. I want my girl of 4 years back… help.”Of course, Twitter responded.

Some wanted to know what his offense was before they indulged him any further—which is fair.

Others felt it was already too late—he’d clearly already lost the love of his life a long time ago:

Lol:

Some felt like anything was possible when you summon the ‘Tweet Gods’… and we’d have to agree.

But, hilariously enough, BPace’s girl would have preferred Twitter stay out of her business…so, maybe getting social media involved wasn’t such a great move:

Good luck to the young lover boy. If you have any advice, be sure to send it his way—but maybe in a DM.

Photos