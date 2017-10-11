WCW: These Photos Prove That Trina Is Still The Baddest Chick In The Game

We’ve seen a lot of female rappers come and go, but none of them have remained as consistent as Trina.
Since hitting the scene in the late 90’s and proclaiming that she’s the baddest chick, the queen of Miami has only gotten badder and finer with time. Twitter was in a frenzy on Tuesday when Trina hit the stage at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards looking like a diamond encrusted candy bar — which reminded all of us of how important of a gem she is to the culture.
From the era of Kims and Foxys to days of Nicki and Cardi — Trina is still holding the title as the baddest chick:
The original “bad and boujee”.
Shinnin’.
Oh, heyyyy Katrina.
Legend.
Been Bad.
Diamond Princess.
Hey Queen.
Fine Wine.
Purrrdy.
We can’t wait to see Trina and all her “sophisti-ratchetness” on Love And Hip Hop Miami, coming January 2018.
