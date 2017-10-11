Madea Goes To Washington? Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Dick Cheney Biopic

Well isn’t this some interesting casting news?

Tyler Perry has been tapped to play none other than Colin Powell, the Bush Administration’s former Secretary of State, in an upcoming biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney.

According to Deadline, Perry will costar alongside Christian Bale, who plays Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush and Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. Currently the project, which is directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), has yet to be given a name.

The film, which is being produced by Annapurna Pictures, Plan B and Gary Sanchez, is currently in production and will focus on Bush’s VP between 2001 and 2009 and he was a key player in US foreign policy during that time, particularly with regards to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, The Independent noted.

Powell also serves as a focal point in the story as he famously gave a presentation to the United Nations about “weapons of mass destruction” that we eventually learned never actually existed, says Deadline.

As expected, Black Twitter had some serious opinions about this surprising creative choice:

A release date for the biopic has yet to be set.

In the meantime, you can catch Perry in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween in theaters on October 20!

