Wendy Williams Apologizes For Her Victim Blaming, Revealing Her Own Experiences With Men As A 13-Year-Old

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty
Many celebrities came to rapper
Nelly’s
defense after the St. Louis lyricist was
arrested on charges of sexual
assault over the weekend.
Host Wendy Williams was among the celeb cohort of supporters who chose to direct her attention at the alleged victim while still criticizing Nelly’s role in the controversy.
“You know what, if she hadn’t put herself in that situation, this would not have happened,” she told her audience.
“Young lady, you’ve got to stay out of tour buses,” she continued.
The next day, Wendy backtracked on her position, apologizing for her victim blaming stance.
“Maybe cavalierly you caught my comments, saying you have to watch where you go. What I meant is, once upon a time there was a girl named Wendy, and she was only 13 years old but looked like a woman…. I apologize if my message was met with callousness, but what I meant to say, is young ladies, we should be able to go wherever we want to go, but we always need to know where the exits are, and we always have to have our $20 bill just in case, and we have to be aware. I apologize.”
You can watch the emotional moment below:
