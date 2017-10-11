Tyrese Gibson’s Wife Defends His Fake Forbes Cover: “You Continue To Motivate Me As My King”

Actor/singer and professional Instagram ranter Tyrese caught some flack after posting a photoshopped Forbes cover with him on the front.
When your source is God………. When you're in the midst of a multi media empire you will sleep good at night when you live, eat and move in your truth……. I got God for those of you who don't know what that means… I ain't got no worries……. Faith surpasses all FEARS…… #MockUpForbesCover….. #VisionBoard #EmpireBuilder #Activist #VoiceForTheUnspoken #FanMade
The fake photo came amid an ongoing one-sided Instagram beef the R&B crooner has with his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.
While the Internets laughed at Tyrese’s vision, the ‘Black Rose’ singer’s wife took to IG to defend him.
“A tenet of Law of Attraction, envision yourself in the position you want to be in, act as though you’ve already attained your goal, and live in it. My husband’s has MASTERED that ability, with a lot of success. You can make fun of his Forbes cover which he created to continue to MOTIVATE himself, it’s HIS vision of his future, & I believe the universe, Our God, rewards that level of faith and vision. (Mark 11:24, Hebrews 11:1).”
You can read her full response below:
The MAN I MARRIED is a visionary, he’s bold, he’s opinionated, he’s no pushover, he’s loyal, he’s hardworking, he’s loving, supportive, and passionate. A tenet of Law of Attraction, envision yourself in the position you want to be in, act as though you’ve already attained your goal, and live in it. My husband’s has MASTERED that ability, with a lot of success. You can make fun of his Forbes cover which he created to continue to MOTIVATE himself, it’s HIS vision of his future, & I believe the universe, Our God, rewards that level of faith and vision. (Mark 11:24, Hebrews 11:1). He’s BOLD. Instead of politically correct, beat around the bush, he’s straight to the point. There’s NO question who he’s referring to, NO question to what he has a problem with, NO question of how he feels. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, which I admire. My husband loves what he does and is willing, at any cost, to protect its uniqueness, it’s brand. Family is a real concept, especially when individuals have worked together for over a decade. He’s STRATEGIC in not allowing selfish ambition or an opportunity of a monetary compensation to get in the way of a real legacy or family. I’m not throwing shots at any one, but I want to be clear, Tyrese should not be torn down for his passion, for his loyalty, for his vision, for his real love for the career he’s spent most of his life building. He’s fighting openly for what he believes is right, whether it brings about consequences or not! The same kind of boldness we are asking our athletes to embody. It’s not just about a pay check…He actually cares about what he invests his time and energy in, he’s passionate about the work he does, and is protective over it. I would rather hire a person ALL DAY that works with integrity and heart, that genuinely cares about the final product versus ANYONE ELSE. @tyrese, you are a real KING, I love you, you continue to motivate me as my King and I am proud of you. #tyrese #tyresechallenge
