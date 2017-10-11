Tyrese Gibson’s Wife Defends His Fake Forbes Cover: “You Continue To Motivate Me As My King”

Actor/singer and professional Instagram rantercaught some flack after posting a photoshopped Forbes cover with him on the front.

The fake photo came amid an ongoing one-sided Instagram beef the R&B crooner has with his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.

While the Internets laughed at Tyrese’s vision, the ‘Black Rose’ singer’s wife took to IG to defend him.

“A tenet of Law of Attraction, envision yourself in the position you want to be in, act as though you’ve already attained your goal, and live in it. My husband’s has MASTERED that ability, with a lot of success. You can make fun of his Forbes cover which he created to continue to MOTIVATE himself, it’s HIS vision of his future, & I believe the universe, Our God, rewards that level of faith and vision. (Mark 11:24, Hebrews 11:1).”

You can read her full response below:

