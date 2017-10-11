Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?

Posted 12 hours ago
Rihanna served casual glam on Instagram, stepping out in a voluminous blue tiered Molly Goddard dress from the Fall 2017 RTW collection.

Stunting with some sunglasses, the most noticeable part of her look was the all white sneakers she was wearing with the avant garde ensemble.

She wore a top knot and a raisin colored lipstick and gold watch.

Molly Goddard - Runway RTW - Fall 2017 - London Fashion Week

Rihanna styled it differently than the model, presenting it with an of the shoulder look.

Are you feeling this casual glam? Take our poll below and let us know if this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.


Rihanna has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

Photos