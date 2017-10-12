Lyrica Anderson Spills Tea On ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And More At Blitz 2017

Your browser does not support iframes.

The 7th Annual Blitz Showcase works to highlight today’s stars and up-and-comers in the world of R&B and hip hop. With celebs like Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, and Travis Scott on the guest list, it’s sure to be a star-studded affair.

Before the show, our own Rae Holliday caught up with songstress and reality TV star Lyrica Anderson to talk Love & Hip Hop, her new single, and her upcoming album release.

Of course, this year’s epically messy L&HH reunion special is the thing everyone wants to know about. “It’s a drama show, I mean it’s like you tell your story and everybody has a little drama in their life or what ever but I got brought into something that … I didn’t know it was gonna end up that crazy just be being friends with somebody,” she says. “So, you know, just trying to keep the peace, focus on the music.”

Anderson then switches topics to something a little more pleasant: her recently-released single. “So my single just dropped, ‘Don’t Take It Personal.’ Shout out to all the PD’s and radio stations who are showing love and support right now,” she says.

What better place to hype up her new record than The Blitz, right? “I’m excited to be performing. I’m excited to be in New York,” Lyrica concludes. “Shout out to my label Empire. I’m just hype, it’s gonna be fun.”

See what else Anderson had to say in our exclusive interview, above.

