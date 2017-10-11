Black Republican Blasts Omarosa For Trump’s Lack Of Progress With African-Americans

While many Black folks have looked at Donald Trump’s presidency with the angriest of side eyes, one Republican leader in Florida was still holding out hope for the change promised to African-Americans. There’s just one impediment, he said: Omarosa Manigault.

“This person has made it virtually impossible for any Black Republican to do anything with this administration,” Sean P. Jackson, Chairman of The Board of the Black Republican Caucus of South Florida, told reporter April Ryan recently.

When Ryan, who was conducting the interview for her American Urban Radio Networks podcast, replied by saying, “one person does not stop the show,” Jackson offered an explanation for singling out Manigault.

“She has positioned herself to make it seem as if she is the quote unquote go-to person for all issues Black-related,” Jackson said while criticizing the president’s inner circle as not having “virtually any political experience.”

Because Manigault is so influential when it comes to the president’s approach to Black America, “people feel intimidated to where if they say or do or go against [Manigault] in any way, shape or form, that she’s got direct ear to the president and they could be out of a job.”

Jackson may have overstated Manigault’s influence, as the former “Apprentice” star reportedly had her White House role diminished in recent months.

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has limited Manigault’s acces to the Oval Office because she was routinely “triggering” the president’s impromptu outbursts by feeding him unvetted news reports on various topics, according to a report last month.

“When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” an unnamed “source close to the Trump administration” told the Daily Beast. “He is, however, thrilled that he has been able to stop staffers including Omarosa from bolting into the Oval Office and triggering the president with White House [palace] intrigue stories.”

