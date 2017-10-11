Lindsay Lohan Sticks Up for Harvey Weinstein

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” She added, “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

She also addressed Georgina Chapman, who recently announced that she is leaving Weinstein, saying that Chapman needed to “take a stand and be there for her husband.”