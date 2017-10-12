Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is To Stay ‘Unapologetic About Being Black And Being Strong’

As host of Blitz 2017, Nick Cannon pretty much has free reign to address the things that are most important to him. Right now, that would be both his mental and spiritual growth as well as that of his community. Reacting to hearing Treach say he “channeled 2Pac” for his fiery speeches about social justice, Nick says, “I got to, man. We out here for the people, for the culture. Especially at this point, too. I reached a level in my career and a level of my bank account, I don’t really care what a lot of other people got to say. Especially when it comes to my community. I gotta show people how to go get it, man, and be unapologetic about being Black and being strong. We out here.”
He also talks about his poetic protest video, “Stand For What”: “I’m on the front line all the time. I’ve been at every protest. I’ve been a part of every movement with Black Lives Matter – from St. Louis, Charlottesville, all that. And I’ve been capturing everything. And I just got fed up. Because people are getting distracted. They’re letting the sensationalism and Trump and all this stuff take all of our minds and focus off the idea that they’re treating Black men like property. That they’re putting them in cages. That they’re killing them without no repercussions. There’s literal murders are going on, and people are walking from it. And nobody’s saying nothing. That was the true reason why Colin was kneeling.”
Damn. Pretty deep. Peep the rest of his comments, above.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37