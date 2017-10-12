Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

is threatening to taketo court if she doesn’t apologize for calling her and her daughter racists.

Kim has lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle with NeNe. TMZ.com reports that Kim has hired Allison Hart and drafted a letter demanding an apology from NeNe for comments she made on social media, which stemmed from video her daughter Brielle shot that insinuated NeNe had roaches in her bathroom.

NeNe reponded by writing, “Kim & her child did something very wrong & disgusting! Black people and roaches in the same sentence don’t work for me boo.”

She added, “Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists!” NeNe also used the hashtags “#racisttrash” and “#KKK.”

Kim’s letter calls NeNe’s accusations “outrageous and malicious lies” and asserts that NeNe does have roaches, she doesn’t believe it’s racist to say so. Kim also alleges that NeNe posted the video Brielle shot video that appeared to depict roaches in NeNe’s house.

Aside from that, Kim also accused NeNe of trying to sabotage ratings for her spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy, by running a smear campaign among her followers on social media with the hashtag #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.

Kim’s lawyer wants NeNe to issue a formal apology and post retractions of her statements against Kim and Brielle across all of her social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter. If NeNe refuses to do so, Kim’s letter states, “Your conduct exposes you to multi-million dollar liability.”

NeNe has not yet commented on the legal threat.

