Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

Kim wants an apology from NeNe or else.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak

Source: Getty / Getty


Kim Zolciak is threatening to take NeNe Leakes to court if she doesn’t apologize for calling her and her daughter racists.

Kim has lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle with NeNe. TMZ.com reports that Kim has hired Allison Hart and drafted a letter demanding an apology from NeNe for comments she made on social media, which stemmed from video her daughter Brielle shot that insinuated NeNe had roaches in her bathroom.

NeNe reponded by writing, “Kim & her child did something very wrong & disgusting! Black people and roaches in the same sentence don’t work for me boo.”

She added, “Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists!” NeNe also used the hashtags “#racisttrash” and “#KKK.”

Kim’s letter calls NeNe’s accusations “outrageous and malicious lies” and asserts that NeNe does have roaches, she doesn’t believe it’s racist to say so. Kim also alleges that NeNe posted the video Brielle shot video that appeared to depict roaches in NeNe’s house.

Aside from that, Kim also accused NeNe of trying to sabotage ratings for her spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy, by running a smear campaign among her followers on social media with the hashtag #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.

Kim’s lawyer wants NeNe to issue a formal apology and post retractions of her statements against Kim and Brielle across all of her social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter. If NeNe refuses to do so, Kim’s letter states, “Your conduct exposes you to multi-million dollar liability.”

NeNe has not yet commented on the legal threat.

RELATED STORIES:

Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim Zolciak’s Injured Son: ‘That’s A Boldface Lie’

Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Issues An Apology After Telling A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos