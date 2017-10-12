Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin

Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin

Cohen and BFF Anderson Cooper are sure to bring their undeniable chemistry to the festivities.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted October 12, 2017
Even though Halloween is still a few weeks away, the time has come to already start thinking about your New Year’s Eve plans. If you plan to stay home and ring in 2018 CNN has you covered, as the network just announced the new co-host for its New Year’s Eve telecast—Bravo network head honcho Andy Cohen.

The decision to select a new co-host for CNN’s annual NYE celebration comes after comedienne Kathy Griffin was promptly fired earlier this year as a result of the backlash she received when she was photographed holding a picture of a fake version of Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Shortly after she was fired, Griffin said that fellow co-host of the NYE show, Anderson Cooper, had not been a good friend to her during the controversy, a claim which he denied.

It’s unsurprising that Cohen has been chosen as the new co-host, he and Cooper are not only very close friends, but they are also currently on tour together which has been quite successful. According to the Associated Press, the broadcast will commence Sunday, December 31, 2017 although no special guests have been announced at press time.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen is pretty excited with the news, taking to his Twitter account to make the announcement:

Cohen and Cooper have an undeniable chemistry, so hosting together should be a pretty easy fit. Additionally, they are both vocal Trump critics so expect some of the festivities to include jokes about #45.

 

