Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

Former TODAY show host Tamron Hall may be examining her business relationship with Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein after a recent sexual assault scandal involving the hollywood exec, broke news.
Hall became close with Weinstein earlier this year after leaving her post at the NBC and MSNBC because the two signed a development deal for Hall’s upcoming talk show. Hall and her team are now looking into next steps regarding the deal which is currently active.
The journalist told HuffPost that she immediately phoned Weinstein at 5 a.m. when she became aware of the scandal.
“It’s a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life,” Hall said. When she first heard the news, she was in her home state of Texas visiting Safe Haven Shelter for Women. “I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I’ve seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I’ve seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”
Hall said she was unaware of the allegations against Weinstein and never saw him exhibit any bad behavior. During their call Weinstein apologized to her and voiced that he needs help.
Weinstein is currently in Arizona at a rehab facility for sex addiction.
To date, dozens of women have come forward to say they were sexually harassed by Weinstein, while some also allege that they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced producer. The story was first published last Thursday by The New York Times after a lengthy investigation into the rumors which circulated among Hollywood’s inner circle for years.
SOURCE: HuffPost
DON’T MISS:
Megyn Kelly’s TODAY Debut Bombs, Less Viewers Compared To When Tamron Hall And Al Roker Hosted
NBC Reportedly In A ‘Panic’ Over Pushing Tamron Hall Out For Megyn Kelly
See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month
99 photos Launch gallery
1. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
1 of 99
2. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
2 of 99
3. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
3 of 99
4. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
4 of 99
5. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
5 of 99
6. MICHAEL KORS SS18
Source:Getty
6 of 99
7. THE BLONDS SS18
Source:Getty
7 of 99
8. THE BLONDS SS18
Source:Getty
8 of 99
9. RALPH LAUREN SS18
Source:Getty
9 of 99
10. CYNTHIA ROWLEY SS18
Source:Getty
10 of 99
11. CYNTHIA ROWLEY SS18
Source:Getty
11 of 99
12. NAEEM KHAN SS18
Source:Getty
12 of 99
13. COACH SS18
Source:Getty
13 of 99
14. COACH SS18
Source:Getty
14 of 99
15. BAJA EAST SS18
Source:Getty
15 of 99
16. BAJA EAST SS18
Source:Getty
16 of 99
17. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET SS18
Source:Getty
17 of 99
18. BADGLEY MISCHKA SS18
Source:Getty
18 of 99
19. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18
Source:Getty
19 of 99
20. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18
Source:Getty
20 of 99
21. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18
Source:Getty
21 of 99
22. PRABAL GURUNG SS18
Source:Getty
22 of 99
23. PRABAL GURUNG SS18
Source:Getty
23 of 99
24. PRABAL GURUNG SS18
Source:Getty
24 of 99
25. CARMEN MARC VALVO SS18
Source:Getty
25 of 99
26. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18
Source:Getty
26 of 99
27. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18
Source:Getty
27 of 99
28. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18
Source:Getty
28 of 99
29. TRACY REESE SS18
Source:Getty
29 of 99
30. TRACY REESE SS18
Source:Getty
30 of 99
31. TRACY REESE SS18
Source:Getty
31 of 99
32. TRACY REESE SS18
Source:Getty
32 of 99
33. VIVIENNE TAM SS18
Source:Getty
33 of 99
34. TOME SS18
Source:Getty
34 of 99
35. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18
Source:Getty
35 of 99
36. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18
Source:Getty
36 of 99
37. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18
Source:Getty
37 of 99
38. DAN LIU SS18
Source:Getty
38 of 99
39. DAN LIU SS18
Source:Getty
39 of 99
40. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18
Source:Getty
40 of 99
41. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18
Source:Getty
41 of 99
42. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18
Source:Getty
42 of 99
43. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18
Source:Getty
43 of 99
44. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18
Source:Getty
44 of 99
45. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18
Source:Getty
45 of 99
46. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18
Source:Getty
46 of 99
47. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18
Source:Getty
47 of 99
48. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18
Source:Getty
48 of 99
49. CREATURES OF THE WIND SS18
Source:Getty
49 of 99
50. CREATURES OF THE WIND SS18
Source:Getty
50 of 99
51. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18
Source:Getty
51 of 99
52. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18
Source:Getty
52 of 99
53. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18
Source:Getty
53 of 99
54. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18
Source:Getty
54 of 99
55. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18
Source:Getty
55 of 99
56. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18
Source:Getty
56 of 99
57. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18
Source:Getty
57 of 99
58. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18
Source:Getty
58 of 99
59. CHROMAT SS18
Source:Getty
59 of 99
60. CHROMAT SS18
Source:Getty
60 of 99
61. CHROMAT SS18
Source:Getty
61 of 99
62. CHROMAT SS18
Source:Getty
62 of 99
63. CHROMAT SS18
Source:Getty
63 of 99
64. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18
Source:Getty
64 of 99
65. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18
Source:Getty
65 of 99
66. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18
Source:Getty
66 of 99
67. CONCEPT KOREA SS18
Source:Getty
67 of 99
68. CONCEPT KOREA SS18
Source:Getty
68 of 99
69. PHILIPP PLEIN SS18
Source:Getty
69 of 99
70. BURBERRY SS18
Source:Getty
70 of 99
71. BURBERRY SS18
Source:Getty
71 of 99
72. BURBERRY SS18
Source:Getty
72 of 99
73. PETER PILOTTO
Source:Getty
73 of 99
74. RALPH AND RUSSO SS18
Source:Getty
74 of 99
75. RALPH AND RUSSO SS18
Source:Getty
75 of 99
76. JW ANDERSON SS18
Source:Getty
76 of 99
77. JW ANDERSON SS18
Source:Getty
77 of 99
78. PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI SS18
Source:Getty
78 of 99
79. JULIEN MACDONALD SS18
Source:Getty
79 of 99
80. GUCCI SS18
Source:Getty
80 of 99
81. PRADA SS18
Source:Getty
81 of 99
82. PRADA SS18
Source:Getty
82 of 99
83. PRADA SS18
Source:Getty
83 of 99
84. MOSCHINO
Source:Getty
84 of 99
85. MOSCHINO
Source:Getty
85 of 99
86. MARNI SS18
Source:Getty
86 of 99
87. MARNI SS18
Source:Getty
87 of 99
88. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18
Source:Getty
88 of 99
89. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18
Source:Getty
89 of 99
90. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18
Source:Getty
90 of 99
91. GIVENCHY SS18
Source:Getty
91 of 99
92. GIVENCHY SS18
Source:Getty
92 of 99
93. CELINE SS18
Source:Getty
93 of 99
94. CELINE SS18
Source:Getty
94 of 99
95. MIU MIU SS18
Source:Getty
95 of 99
96. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SS18
Source:Getty
96 of 99
97. CHANEL SS18
Source:Getty
97 of 99
98. LOUIS VUITTON SS18
Source:Getty
98 of 99
99. LOUIS VUITTON SS18
Source:Getty
99 of 99