Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

The former "TODAY Show" host called the reports 'horrifying.'

Posted October 12, 2017
Former TODAY show host Tamron Hall may be examining her business relationship with Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein after a recent sexual assault scandal involving the hollywood exec, broke news.

Hall became close with Weinstein earlier this year after leaving her post at the NBC and MSNBC because the two signed a development deal for Hall’s upcoming talk show. Hall and her team are now looking into next steps regarding the deal which is currently active.

The journalist told HuffPost that she immediately phoned Weinstein at 5 a.m. when she became aware of the scandal.

“It’s a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life,” Hall said. When she first heard the news, she was in her home state of Texas visiting Safe Haven Shelter for Women. “I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I’ve seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I’ve seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

Hall said she was unaware of the allegations against Weinstein and never saw him exhibit any bad behavior. During their call Weinstein apologized to her and voiced that he needs help.

Weinstein is currently in Arizona at a rehab facility for sex addiction.

To date, dozens of women have come forward to say they were sexually harassed by Weinstein, while some also allege that they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced producer. The story was first published last Thursday by The New York Times after a lengthy investigation into the rumors which circulated among Hollywood’s inner circle for years.

SOURCE: HuffPost

