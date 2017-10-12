Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Wears An Attention Grabbing Look With A Message

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted October 12, 2017
Leave a comment

Black-ish and College-ish star Yara Shahidi stepped out for Glamour‘s The Girl Project in New York City night wearing an interesting combo of fashion and political statement.

The 17-year-old activist wore a Prada Spring 2017 skirt in red, accented with sky blue flower print. She wore the stylish bottom with a Hstry t-shirt that carried a powerful message. The Existence Tee read, “RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE.” Definitely a stylish combo with an attention-grabbing message. Yara then topped off her outfit with beige colored heels.

When Ur #Glamour Is Woke!!! Another Easy Moment w/ @yarashahidi in PRADA & HSTRY💫 #JSNstyleteam

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on

Beauties, what’s your take on Yara’s look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take a vote and tell us your thoughts!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

Haute Or Naught: Solange Debuts New Hairstyle And Supports Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang Collection At The Surface Magazine Awards

Black Girl Magic: 15 T-Shirts That Celebrate Womanhood

3 photos Launch gallery

Black Girl Magic: 15 T-Shirts That Celebrate Womanhood

Continue reading Black Girl Magic: 15 T-Shirts That Celebrate Womanhood

Black Girl Magic: 15 T-Shirts That Celebrate Womanhood

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos