Harvey Weinstein speaks out after sex allegations [Video]

Harvey Weinstein spoke publicly for the first time since numerous women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and, in some cases, assault.

“Guys, I’m not doing OK but I’m trying. I got to get help. You know what, we all make mistakes. … A second chance, I hope,” Weinstein said in a video shot Wednesday outside daughter Lily Weinstein’s Los Angeles home obtained by ABC News.

