Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Shooketh: 11 Thick Girl RiRi Moments That Will Bring You To Your Knees

Bow down.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Source: Laurent Viteur / Getty


We don’t know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay regardless of how any of her haters feel about it. And let’s be clear, there’s a lot to hate on. More boobs, more booty, more money, and a lot more leg. ThickGirlRiRi is basically the eighth wonder of the world.

The proof is in the pudding. If you think you can handle it, scroll through the gallery below for your latest thick girl inspo.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading 11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos