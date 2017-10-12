Feature Story
Damn Daniel: Nene Leakes’ Rape Joke Just Cost Her A Job

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Nene Leakes may be the queen of shade, but her recent clap back just cost her some coins.

According to TMZ, the actress and comedian has officially been dropped from hosting the Xscape reunion tour over an insensitive rape comment she made to a heckler during her recent stand up show in Oakland. Nene has since apologized for the statement, but Xscape was not having it.

 

 

The group released a statement saying, “This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends.” They also wished NeNe the best as she “navigates this very difficult period.”

 

 

Linnethia Leakes just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines this week. On top of being dropped from a major tour, the reality star is also beefing with RHOA castmate Kim Zolciak about having roaches in her house. Sheesh!

All’s fair in comedy and reality tv.

 

