Damn Daniel: Nene Leakes’ Rape Joke Just Cost Her A Job

Nene Leakes may be the queen of shade, but her recent clap back just cost her some coins.

According to TMZ, the actress and comedian has officially been dropped from hosting the Xscape reunion tour over an insensitive rape comment she made to a heckler during her recent stand up show in Oakland. Nene has since apologized for the statement, but Xscape was not having it.

#PressPlay: #NeneLeakes is torn up about the comments she made at a recent comedy show where she told a heckler in the audience she hopes they get raped by their Uber driver 👀👀 via: @therealhousewivesofatlanta A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

The group released a statement saying, “This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends.” They also wished NeNe the best as she “navigates this very difficult period.”

Linnethia Leakes just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines this week. On top of being dropped from a major tour, the reality star is also beefing with RHOA castmate Kim Zolciak about having roaches in her house. Sheesh!

All’s fair in comedy and reality tv.