Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video Slamming Eminem’s Trump Freestyle

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video Slamming Eminem’s Trump Freestyle

Can somebody please come get your cousins?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 14, 2017
Leave a comment

'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Diamond and Silk are baaaaaaack!

This time, the avid Donald Trump supporters are angry at Eminem and are clapping back after he gave a fierce freestyle about Trump during the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week.

Foolishly standing behind an image of the iconic rapper and holding a bag of M&Ms, the two invoked every negative stereotype about Black women one can imagine.

READ: Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About

Eye-rolling and screaming, the two went in: “Yo! I don’t care if you’re name Eminem, Butter Cup, Peanut, Slim Jim or Curtain Shade, when you come for the Donald, we will be coming for you!”


The duo continued telling the Detroit rapper to stop whining and show the President some respect.

“Trump’s your President! He’s he’s he’s he’s the President! Trump’s your President! He’s he’s he’s he’s the President…Get over it! Stop crying like a baby and a little b—h! You mad you mad that Hillary lost! Diamond and Silk been trying to tell you Trump’s the boss! He’s a baller, a shot caller.

READ: SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

A mess!  But this is to be expected from these two.

Just over the summer, the duo went on Fox News defending Trump after he said there were some “very fine” white supremacists” and that the violence in Charlottesville was caused by “both sides.”


“It can’t be one-sided. All of them was wrong for doing what they was doing.” Silk told Fox News anchors earlier this week.

“We have to live in this country together,” Diamond said. “People’s freedom of speech have to be protected because it’s protected by the first amendment. So we can’t look at one side, we have to look at all sides cause all of them created violence.”

She added:  “I didn’t like the white nationalists, the KKK, the neo-Nazis, David Duke, but I also didn’t like Black Lives Matter and Antifa.”

Sigh. What people will do and say for money and fame.

We’re pretty sure that Em is not pressed about Diamond and Silk and their shenanigans—and neither are we.

RELATED NEWS:

Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About

Diamond And Silk Still Have Trump’s Back After His Trifling Charlottesville Response

#TheSunkenPlace: Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say It’s Time To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Congress

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she's now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos